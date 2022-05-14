Overview

Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Acebal works at Consultants in Neurological Surgery in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Brain Surgery and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.