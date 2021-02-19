Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- IN
- Terre Haute
- Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD
Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Dela Cruz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Child & Adolescent Spec Gr PC1310 E Davis Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-7337
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chiari's Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dela Cruz?
WE WENT TO MULTIPLE DOCS BEFORE DR DELA CRUZ WITH NO ANSWERS. HE HAS MANAGED TO GET MY SON'S ISSUES UNDER CONTROL!
About Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1003870791
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hokpins Hosp
- Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- University of the Philipines-Philippine General Hospital
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dela Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dela Cruz works at
Dr. Dela Cruz speaks Tagalog.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.