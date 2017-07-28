Dr. Paban Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paban Saha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paban Saha, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Saha works at
Locations
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 2800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 233-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When I developed atrial fibrillation Dr. Saha proved to my wife, and me that this is where we wanted to be for my care. From the beginning of this process, he was deliberate, cautious and caring. When I had to have the cardio ablation procedure to control the heart irregularities, I was anxious until I arrived in the procedure suite and met his amazing staff. In my opinion, this is the "go-to-guy". He fixed the problem with just one procedure, in what usually requires more.
About Dr. Paban Saha, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
