Overview

Dr. Paayal Mehta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at New York Bariatric Group in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.