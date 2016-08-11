Overview

Dr. P Parrino, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Parrino works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.