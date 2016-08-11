Dr. P Parrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P Parrino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. P Parrino, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (352) 265-0916
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Dr. Parrino performed a valve replacement on me abd was fantastic. He and his staff went over everything that i should expect ahead of time and I couldnt be happier. I am so glad that Dr Parrino was recommended to me.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University of Virginia - CT Surgery and Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Clinical Associate, Heart Transplant and Heart Failure Surgery
- University of Virginia - General Surgery
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
