Dr. P Brownstein, MD
Overview
Dr. P Brownstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Brownstein works at
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. P Brownstein, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1144249947
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brownstein has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownstein.
