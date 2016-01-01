See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. P Brownstein, MD

Urology
5.0 (81)
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. P Brownstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Brownstein works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 81 ratings
Patient Ratings (81)
5 Star
(77)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. P Brownstein, MD

  • Urology
  • 53 years of experience
  • English
  • 1144249947
Education & Certifications

  • Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brownstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brownstein works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brownstein’s profile.

Dr. Brownstein has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

81 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

