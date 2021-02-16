See All Neurosurgeons in Buffalo, NY
Neurosurgery
40 years of experience

Dr. Paul Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.

Dr. Lewis works at Buffalo Neurosurgery Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Neurosurgery PC
    550 Orchard Park Rd Ste A105, Buffalo, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 677-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
  • Brooks-TLC Hospital System
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Olean General Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
  • UPMC Chautauqua

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Surgery
Neuroplasty
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Neuroplasty
Low Back Pain

Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 16, 2021
    Definitely recommend Dr.Lewis to any one, I suffer lower back pain with disc degeneration, bullgin disc for 10 yes. And no one understands and do anything for me until I meet Dr.Lewis . I have my life back free pain thanks God and Dr. Lewis. Don't be afraid to surgery always makes research before any decision.
    Sandra — Feb 16, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Lewis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1417933706
    Education & Certifications

    • MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Buffalo Neurosurgery Group in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

