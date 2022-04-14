Overview

Dr. Paul Jarrahy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Jarrahy works at Obstetrics & Gynecology in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.