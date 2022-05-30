Dr. P James Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P James Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. P James Newman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 487-4876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 8324 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 418-4188
Cicero Health Center5586 Legionnaire Dr, Cicero, NY 13039 Directions (315) 698-7740
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Newman did an amazing job repairing my shoulder. I put off the surgery for years as I heard so many horrible stories about results. Together with his skill, and PT team, I am completely out of pain and have full use of my shoulder. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Newman to anyone that has shoulder issues
About Dr. P James Newman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1144287749
Education & Certifications
- Health Sciences Center, University Of Oklahoma, Sports Medicine
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Lehigh University
- Orthopedic Surgery
