Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kiester works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7012
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 24, 2021
    I had the good fortune of being assigned to Dr Keister in the ER in L.A. many years ago. The injury to my ankle was serious and unusual and required a lot of skill to repair. His was able achieve the best possible outcome for me in surgery and in the almost 30 years since, I have relatively little pain, a normal gait, and can hike several miles overcoming the not so great prognosis I was given post recovery. I couldn't recommend Dr Keister more highly.
    Karoline — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619057882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiester works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kiester’s profile.

    Dr. Kiester has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

