Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD
Overview
Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7012Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the good fortune of being assigned to Dr Keister in the ER in L.A. many years ago. The injury to my ankle was serious and unusual and required a lot of skill to repair. His was able achieve the best possible outcome for me in surgery and in the almost 30 years since, I have relatively little pain, a normal gait, and can hike several miles overcoming the not so great prognosis I was given post recovery. I couldn’t recommend Dr Keister more highly.
About Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619057882
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- La Co Usc Med Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
