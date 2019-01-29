See All Neurologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD

Neurology
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Gottschalk works at Yale Medicine in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yale Medicine
    800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-4085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831131176
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottschalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottschalk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottschalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottschalk works at Yale Medicine in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gottschalk’s profile.

    Dr. Gottschalk has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottschalk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottschalk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottschalk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottschalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottschalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

