Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bulut works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1735
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bulut was kind and courtaeous in helping me understand my child's diagnosis. She was very thorough during our visits. She also took the time to answer all my questions as well as my child's questions. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, German and Turkish
- 1255515565
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic Ochsner Foundation Hospital|University Of Heidelberg Children's Hospital
- Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bulut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bulut works at
Dr. Bulut speaks German and Turkish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulut. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8.
