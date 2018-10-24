Dr. Ozgur Oztas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oztas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ozgur Oztas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Restoration Health30762 State Highway 181, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Directions (251) 626-0732Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 35 years of experience
- English
- ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Oztas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oztas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oztas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oztas has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oztas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oztas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oztas.
