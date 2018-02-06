Overview

Dr. Ozgen Dogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TRAKYA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dogan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.