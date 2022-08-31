Overview

Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Igbokidi works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

