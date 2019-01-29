Overview

Dr. Oyeyemi Fabuyi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awoldwo College Htlh Scis and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Fabuyi works at Sunbal Zafar, MD in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Lake Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.