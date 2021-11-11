Overview

Dr. Oyetunde Siyanbade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX.



Dr. Siyanbade works at Surgical Associates in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.