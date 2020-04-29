Overview

Dr. Oyenike Kilanko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Kilanko works at Brownsville Multi Service Family Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.