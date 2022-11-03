Overview

Dr. Owusu Asamoah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Asamoah works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiac Electrophysiology - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.