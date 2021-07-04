See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Owoicho Adogwa

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Owoicho Adogwa is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Adogwa works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    UTSW Comprehensive Spine Center
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Adogwa saved my moms life. She presented with stroke symptoms and was a difficult case to diagnose, but after performing surgery on her, she has already made incredible improvements after just 2 days. Because of him, my mom has a chance of getting her life back.
    — Jul 04, 2021
    About Dr. Owoicho Adogwa

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154681542
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Osteotomy Techniques and Adult and Pediatric Spinal Deformity Correction, Ghana
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Owoicho Adogwa is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adogwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adogwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adogwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adogwa works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Adogwa’s profile.

    Dr. Adogwa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adogwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adogwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adogwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

