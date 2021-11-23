Dr. Owen Vincent, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen Vincent, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Owen Vincent, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in White Bear Lake, MN. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Vincent works at
Locations
-
1
Health Partners White Bear Lake Lab1430 Highway 96 E, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 Directions (952) 967-6614
-
2
Prairie du Chien Clinic37822 Us Highway 18, Prairie Du Chien, WI 53821 Directions (608) 357-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Vincent?
I would recommend him not only to my friends but to my closest family members . I lost my doctor at healthpartners a few years back and because I have a complicated health history it was very hard finding another good doctor. After going through a couple other doctors, all who ended up leaving healthpartners and not being happy or healthy I then met Dr Vincent. He truly took the time to get to know my health history and not only has he helped me get healthier with existing conditions He spotted two types of skin cancer that had been sitting there for years that no other doctor said anything about and I had even brought it up to one of them. I had surgery for one and Dr Vincent removed the other. Hes very well read and smart and a very nice man. If your lucky enough to get him, you won't ever leave him. Bedside manner is very important to people with complicated health issues and he is a pleasure to talk to. He also pushes me to be a better and healthier person. I'm grateful
About Dr. Owen Vincent, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619263324
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.