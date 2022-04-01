Overview

Dr. Owen Su, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Su works at ProHEALTH Colon And Rectal Surgery in Huntington, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.