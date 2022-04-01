Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen Su, MD
Dr. Owen Su, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li200 W Carver St Ste 5, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 423-5070
Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li3 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6848
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Su was an amazing and caring Doctor. He understood that I had chronic pain, gave me all my options. He gave his recommendation of which option to choose to relieve my pain. I left it up to him in the operating room and I am so grateful with what he decided. I trusted his professional opinion and I am pain free!!
About Dr. Owen Su, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
