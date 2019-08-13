Overview

Dr. Owen Schneider, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Schneider works at Waynik Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.