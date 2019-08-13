Dr. Owen Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Owen Schneider, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Fairfield Office52 Beach Rd Ste 104, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2000
Brighter concept Health Care Service2000 Post Rd Ste LL105, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-8068
M Rama MD160 Hawley Ln, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 386-0096
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
The best doctor. He truly cares about every pateint. He is always attentive and helpful. He is through and patient.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184798852
- Bronx Muni Hospital Center Albert Einstein College Med
- Bronx Muni Hospital Center Albert Einstein
- Montefiore Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneider speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
