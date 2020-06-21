Overview

Dr. Owen Roberts, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Galax, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.



Dr. Roberts works at LewisGale Physicians Oncology in Galax, VA with other offices in Pulaski, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.