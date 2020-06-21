Dr. Owen Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Owen Roberts, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Galax, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Oncology227 Hospital Dr, Galax, VA 24333 Directions (540) 685-1667
-
2
LewisGale Physicians Oncology2400 Lee Hwy N, Pulaski, VA 24301 Directions (540) 685-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Liked Dr Roberts very much. Feel very confident that he will find what my problem is and take care of it.
About Dr. Owen Roberts, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1629179858
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland Air Force Base
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.