Dr. Peller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen Peller, MD
Overview
Dr. Owen Peller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Peller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthocare350 NW 84th Ave Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peller?
Great Doctor. Very blunt and honest, will tell you the truth (whether you like it or not) so you can make the best decisions in your health care. I have been going to him for years (two open heart surgeries). He really cares about giving you the best care possible, and has the knowledge to give it to you. Feel fortunate if you have him watching over you.
About Dr. Owen Peller, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881665461
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peller works at
Dr. Peller speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.