Dr. Owen O'Connor, MD
Dr. Owen O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Owen O'Connor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8951
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Aetna
Affinity Health Plan
Amida Care
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Connecticare
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fidelis Care
Healthfirst
MagnaCare
MultiPlan
Oxford Health Plans
SelectCare
UnitedHealthCare
VNS Choice
Vytra Health Plans
WellCare
Dr.O’Connor is an extraordinary scientist, oncologist, and care partner. He knows all the latest science, is involved in a number of clinical trials, and always takes the time to explain his reasoning so you can make the best informed decisions. I am shocked to see people complain about his staff, who were always friendly, helpful, and responsive to me. His breadth of experience is beyond compare and I would easily recommend him to others (and I have).
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New Jersey School Of Medicine
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.