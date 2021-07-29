Overview

Dr. Owen Nishikawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Nishikawa works at OWEN NISHIKAWA MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.