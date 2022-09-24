Dr. Owen McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen McLean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Owen McLean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
Dr. McLean works at
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8200
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Everyone was just so great with kindness and professional. Ashley was so helpful with me in changing my appointment and answering questions.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.