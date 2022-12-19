Dr. Owen McGonigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGonigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen McGonigle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics Sports Medicine and Physical Enhancement Center3401 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
GSMC Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center3 Washington St Ste 200, North Easton, MA 02356 Directions (508) 205-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Dr. McGonigle is an outstanding doctor. He puts you at ease and truly cares for the patient. The best of the best. I highly recommend him and his office.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Tufts Combined Ortho Res
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
