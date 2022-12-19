Overview

Dr. Owen McGonigle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. McGonigle works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY with other offices in North Easton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.