Dr. Owen Maat, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Owen Maat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Maat works at Dr. Frank Moix, Jr., MD in Conway, AR with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Frank Moix, Jr., MD
    2200 Ada Ave Ste 201, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 852-1360
  2. 2
    4710 Bellaire Blvd Ste 325, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-9800

Hospital Affiliations
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Owen Maat, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295780609
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex/MD Anderson Canc Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Tex
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Owen Maat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maat has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.