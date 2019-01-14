Dr. Owen Leftwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leftwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen Leftwich, MD
Overview
Dr. Owen Leftwich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Leftwich works at
Locations
-
1
Westside Eye Clinic4601 Wichers Dr, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 347-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leftwich?
After years with other physician, Dr. Leftwich is far and above the most competent, compassionate, and comprehensive. I recommend he and his associates highly.
About Dr. Owen Leftwich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588663819
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leftwich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leftwich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leftwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leftwich works at
Dr. Leftwich has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leftwich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leftwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leftwich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leftwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leftwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.