Dr. Owen Kaneshiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Owen Kaneshiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've been seeing Dr. Kaneshiro from the late 70s and continues to this day. He has always been a good doctor who makes good recommendations and gives good advice.
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1043308620
- Queens Medical Center
- Orange Co Med Ctr
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kaneshiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaneshiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneshiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneshiro.
