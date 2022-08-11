Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen Fraser, MD
Overview
Dr. Owen Fraser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Fraser works at
Locations
-
1
Village Medical Injury Care510 County Road 466 Ste 104B, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 775-1234
-
2
Omni Care Medical Center Inc1805 W Colonial Dr Ste A, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 578-9142
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give Dr Fraser 10 stars I would. He listens to his patients and genuinely cares about them. He has helped me with back and ankle issues. I would recommend him to anyone! His team Brittany and Manny and Carlos are wonderful as well! Cheers to more years of Dr Fraser!
About Dr. Owen Fraser, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French Creole
- 1982760690
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
Dr. Fraser speaks French Creole.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Dr. Fraser offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.