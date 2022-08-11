See All General Surgeons in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Owen Fraser, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Owen Fraser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Fraser works at Village Medical Injury Care in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Medical Injury Care
    510 County Road 466 Ste 104B, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 775-1234
  2. 2
    Omni Care Medical Center Inc
    1805 W Colonial Dr Ste A, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 578-9142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Aug 11, 2022
If I could give Dr Fraser 10 stars I would. He listens to his patients and genuinely cares about them. He has helped me with back and ankle issues. I would recommend him to anyone! His team Brittany and Manny and Carlos are wonderful as well! Cheers to more years of Dr Fraser!
Gina Diodato — Aug 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Owen Fraser, MD
About Dr. Owen Fraser, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French Creole
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982760690
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Harlem Hospital Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Duke U, School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

