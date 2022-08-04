Dr. Owen Boales, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen Boales, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Owen Boales, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Boales works at
Locations
Reedy Branch Family Dentistry10920 Baymeadows Rd Ste 5, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 605-4101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really was pleased with the staff and the Doctor. Everyone was very pleasant, thorough and professional. The surroundings were comfortable and clean. I would highly recommend this dental practice to anyone.
About Dr. Owen Boales, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1982720520
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boales accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boales using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boales works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Boales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.