Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Locations
Casa Colina Hospital & Centers For Healthcare255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 1B, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 450-0158
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to the hospital with covid like symptoms, I was given treatment for covid, after 4 days of treatment I was not recovering, my lungs actually got worse. At that time my doctor involved Dr. Zaidi, after a few minutes of speaking with him, he was convinced that I was not a covid patient and quickly determined that it was some sort of underlying auto immune issue. He could not conclude that without lab results but was sure that I could be treated and on the road to recovery. His knowledge and experience gave me so much consolation when it seemed like nothing was working. I will always be grateful for Dr. Zaidi and his expertise. After receiving my blood work back it was exactly what he had thought it was. I can't recommend this doctor enough if you are lucky enough to have him as your doctor, know you are in good hands.
About Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1588825095
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- UCLA
- Pulmonary Disease
