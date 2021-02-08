See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.

Dr. Zaidi works at Casa Colina Hospital & Centers For Healthcare in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Casa Colina Hospital & Centers For Healthcare
    255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 1B, Pomona, CA 91767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital
  • San Dimas Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2021
    I was admitted to the hospital with covid like symptoms, I was given treatment for covid, after 4 days of treatment I was not recovering, my lungs actually got worse. At that time my doctor involved Dr. Zaidi, after a few minutes of speaking with him, he was convinced that I was not a covid patient and quickly determined that it was some sort of underlying auto immune issue. He could not conclude that without lab results but was sure that I could be treated and on the road to recovery. His knowledge and experience gave me so much consolation when it seemed like nothing was working. I will always be grateful for Dr. Zaidi and his expertise. After receiving my blood work back it was exactly what he had thought it was. I can't recommend this doctor enough if you are lucky enough to have him as your doctor, know you are in good hands.
    Marisa Vega — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588825095
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Ca
    • UCLA
    • Pulmonary Disease
