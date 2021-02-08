Overview

Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Casa Colina Hospital & Centers For Healthcare in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.