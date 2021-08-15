Dr. Owais Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owais Rahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Owais Rahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Rahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland Gastroenterology Associates545 Rugh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-5500
-
2
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1161
-
3
Westmoreland Obstetrics and Gynecology Inc.530 South St Ste G20, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-5500
-
4
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-7212
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahim?
Very pleasant experience. The office staff was very nice. The doctor listened to my complaints, seemed very knowledgeable and gave me a full plan moving forward. Gave me a call few days later with my test results and inquire about my progress which was a pleasant surprise.. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Owais Rahim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1780790626
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahim works at
Dr. Rahim has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahim speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.