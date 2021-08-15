Overview

Dr. Owais Rahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Rahim works at Westmoreland Gastroenterology Associates in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA and Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.