Dr. Ovunc Bardakcioglu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ovunc Bardakcioglu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai medical center
Dr. Bardakcioglu works at
Locations
UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 371-0989Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bardakcioglu literally saved my life. After having been diagnosed with stage 3b colon cancer at age 52, my primary care physician referred me to Doctor Bardakcioglu (calling him doctor "B" and telling me doctor "B" is the best colo rectal surgeon in Nevada and possibly on the west coast). After having received care from Doctor Bardakcioglu, I have to agree with my primary care physician. Doctor Bardakcioglu is very capable, caring, and humble (which is surprising given his abilities and renown). I will forever be grateful to Doctor Bardakcioglu for saving and extending my life and for his capable care.
About Dr. Ovunc Bardakcioglu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1942428958
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bardakcioglu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bardakcioglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bardakcioglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardakcioglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardakcioglu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardakcioglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardakcioglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.