Dr. Ovidiu Popa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med



Dr. Popa works at Memorial Satilla Specialists - Women's Health in Waycross, GA with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.