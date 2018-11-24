Dr. Ovi Moas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ovi Moas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ovi Moas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa.
Dr. Moas works at
Locations
-
1
Ovi Moas MD A Professional Corp.9815 LAS TUNAS DR, Temple City, CA 91780 Directions (626) 285-7158
-
2
Clinica Medica Internacional Inc7444 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91605 Directions (818) 765-4917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moas?
Great staff and great doctor. Very easy to talk with.
About Dr. Ovi Moas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235219312
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Genl Hosp
- Rothchild Muni Hosp
- Israel Tech Inst, Haifa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moas works at
Dr. Moas speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.