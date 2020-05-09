Overview

Dr. Ovais Zubair, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette.



Dr. Zubair works at Cox Senior Health Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.