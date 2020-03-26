Dr. Boundaoui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oussama Boundaoui, MD
Overview
Dr. Oussama Boundaoui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Locations
-
1
Koziol-thoms Eye Associates Sc1211 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 264-2222
-
2
United Anesthesia Associates Sc1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-0111
-
3
SpecialtyCare1750 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 277-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boundaoui is an outstanding professional. He Is very thorough, and is an excellent communicator of information and treatment options. I have seen him over the past two years for several issues and he has always provided top notch care.
About Dr. Oussama Boundaoui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1053601583
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
