Overview

Dr. Ourania Madias, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN.



Dr. Madias works at Harvard Vanguard Behavioral Hlt in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Eating Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.