Dr. Otway Louie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otway Louie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Uw Department of Surgery1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Louie is by far the very best Dr. I have met. He is compassionate, caring, he listens, and has time to answer questions. He is friendly and has a genuine respect for patients. I am grateful I found him and would definitely recommend him to my family. Dr. Louie correctly addressed my medical concerns I am very pleased with the outcome. Thank you Dr. Louie you gave me my life back, relief, and self confidence!
About Dr. Otway Louie, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124219514
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
