Dr. Ottoniel Mejia, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ottoniel Mejia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Podiatry Group Inc.100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 460, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 443-8999
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Ucla Integrated Provider Network2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1060, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with Dr. Mejia. I am a senior female with a reoccuring neuroma on one foot.
About Dr. Ottoniel Mejia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.