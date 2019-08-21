Dr. Otto Wickstrom III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickstrom III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Wickstrom III, MD
Overview
Dr. Otto Wickstrom III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians - Family & Internal Medicine2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 333-2663
Indiana University Health Southern Indiana Physicians Inc583 S Clarizz Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 333-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Had my wrist crushed in numerous places and with his surgery and therapy from a top notch, friendly staff, my wrist is back to normal with no complications. At the age of 45 it’s not so normal but a huge relief thanks to them!
About Dr. Otto Wickstrom III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
