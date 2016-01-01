See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Doral, FL
Dr. Otto Vega, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Otto Vega, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Vega works at Leon Medical Centers in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Leon Medical Centers LLC
    8600 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33166 (305) 642-5366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Otto Vega, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437189214
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Otto Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vega has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

