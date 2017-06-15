Dr. Otto Umana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Umana, MD
Overview
Dr. Otto Umana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Umana works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7438
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umana?
Mr. Umana has been the best doctor I have ever had. Every time I visit his office, I see HIM. Not a nurse, not another physician. So sad to hear that he is moving. He has helped me with so much in such a small time. The best of luck to you in all of your adventures, you deserve it!!!
About Dr. Otto Umana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- Male
- 1366538720
Education & Certifications
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Benin
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Umana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Umana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umana works at
Dr. Umana has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Umana speaks Yoruba.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Umana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.