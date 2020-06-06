Overview

Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schueckler works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.