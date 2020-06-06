Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schueckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schueckler works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group862 Meinecke Ave Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schueckler?
Dr. Schueckler is very professional and knowledgeable. He answered all my questions and put me at ease. He performed successful rotator cuff surgeries on both my left and right shoulders 18 months apart. He is personable and I recommend him highly. The front office can be a bit hectic and requires some patience as they represent several doctors.
About Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710051792
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schueckler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schueckler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schueckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schueckler works at
Dr. Schueckler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schueckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schueckler speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schueckler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schueckler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schueckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schueckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.