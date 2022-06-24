See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Otto Placik, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Otto Placik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Glenbrook Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Placik works at Dr. Benjamin Caughlin, MD, FACS Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Otto Placik Chicago Plastic Surgeon
    845 N Michigan Ave Ste 923E, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 787-5313
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Surgical Neurology Assoc Ltd
    880 W Central Rd Ste 6100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 398-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 72 ratings
Patient Ratings (72)
5 Star
(65)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Antoinette Garica — Jun 24, 2022
About Dr. Otto Placik, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1366428336
Education & Certifications

  • Davis Med Center
  • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Med
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Otto Placik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Placik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Placik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Placik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

72 patients have reviewed Dr. Placik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Placik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Placik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Placik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

