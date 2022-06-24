Dr. Otto Placik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Placik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Placik, MD
Overview
Dr. Otto Placik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Glenbrook Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Placik works at
Locations
Dr. Otto Placik Chicago Plastic Surgeon845 N Michigan Ave Ste 923E, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 787-5313Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Surgical Neurology Assoc Ltd880 W Central Rd Ste 6100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 398-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Otto Placik listened to what I wanted and offered clear explanations of the risks & benefits of various procedures, without pushing me to make a decision right then and there. The surgery itself went much better than expected with
About Dr. Otto Placik, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366428336
Education & Certifications
- Davis Med Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Placik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Placik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Placik works at
Dr. Placik speaks French.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Placik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Placik.
