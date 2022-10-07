Dr. Otto Kieffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Kieffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otto Kieffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3325 Plainview St Ste 9, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 830-2996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He aways takes care of my baby, very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Otto Kieffer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891700209
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Chldns Hosp
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
Frequently Asked Questions
